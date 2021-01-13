J&K LG assesses situation arising out of snowfall, takes stock of restoration measures

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday arrived here to assess the situation after heavy snowfall in the Valley last week and took stock of the measures employed for road-clearance and restoration of essential supplies. In a meeting held here at Raj Bhavan, Sinha received a firsthand appraisal of the response mechanism put in place to restore the services disrupted by the snowfall, an official spokesman said.

The Lieutenant Governor sought a detailed report on the status of restoration works especially on road, water, and power supplies being carried out by different departments across Kashmir.

Sinha was informed that the continuous snowing for the past few days has affected normal life throughout the Kashmir Valley.

However, the administration had started restoration work on war footing from day one to ensure that people do not face any inconvenience.

The Lt Governor issued specific instructions to all concerned officials to ensure swift completion of snow-clearance and dewatering of all lanes and by-lanes. He also directed them to monitor restoration efforts and ensure round-the-clock operations for the earliest possible restoration in areas where public services are still disrupted.

He enjoined upon them to remain at the beck and call of the people and ensure an uninterrupted supply of essentials and healthcare facilities across the valley.

The Lt Governor directed senior officials to ensure adequate men and machinery for snow clearance of city lanes, village link roads and further asked them to ensure the team on the ground is functional round the clock to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Later, the Lieutenant Governor conducted a whirlwind tour of Srinagar city to inspect the snow clearance and other restoration works.

The Lieutenant Governor visited Lal Chowk, TRC crossing, Sonwar, Dalgate, Nishat, foreshore road, Hazratbal, Saida Kadal, Rainawari, Khanyar, Dastageer Sahib, Babadam, Munawarabad, and other areas of Srinagar City and took the firsthand assessment of the situation.

At Lalit Ghat, the Lt Governor interacted with the Shikara walas and enquired about the present tourism scenario. He also assured early redressal of the genuine issues put forth by them during the interaction.

