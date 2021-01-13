Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNGL to launch mobile CNG refuelling pumps in Maharashtra: Official

PTI | Pune | Updated: 13-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 22:26 IST
MNGL to launch mobile CNG refuelling pumps in Maharashtra: Official

Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) will launch mobile CNG refuelling pumps in Maharashtra, according to a senior official of the company.

MNGL is a joint venture of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Gas Authority of India Ltd.

The research in underway for the mobile CNG refuelling units, said MNGL Independent Director Rajesh Pande on Wednesday.

He added that the company will launch such refuelling pumps in the next 6 months in Maharashtra.

On the occasion of the 15th foundation day, company officials and Pune MP Girish Bapat informed about the works undertaken by the firm since its incorporation in 2006.

It will be the first-of-its-kind experiment in India.

The company is already supplying gas through pipeline to 3.2 lakh houses and major industries in Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

It will also expand its operation in Nashik, Dhule, Sindhudurg, and other regions, Pande said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCL CSOT Launches Two Flexible Displays at CES 2021: Re-defining Standards for Portable Devices

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Kevin Hart inks first-look deal with Netflix

LG partners with Google to bring Stadia to its latest webOS smart TVs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ugandans lose voice, digital rights in pre-poll blackout

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, Jan 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Ugandas ban on social media days before presidential elections shows a rattled president flexing power over the Internet at the expense of free speech and citizen rights, digital c...

Airbnb to cancel Washington DC bookings as police warn of militia threat

Home-sharing giant Airbnb is cancelling hotel reservations in the Washington DC Metro area for the week of President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration after law enforcement warned of the threat from armed militia, it said on Wednesday. The deci...

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever says global consumption will remain depressed in first half of year

Consumer goods maker Unilever Plc expects global consumption patterns to be suppressed in the first half of this year, even as business returns to normal in East Asia and markets in Africa and Latin America show resiliency, its chief execut...

Registration of young job-seekers to curb missing cases: CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday asked police officers toensure that young men and women do not go missing when theygo out of their natives places in search of employment.Arrangements should be made to ensure ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021