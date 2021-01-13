MNGL to launch mobile CNG refuelling pumps in Maharashtra: Official

Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (MNGL) will launch mobile CNG refuelling pumps in Maharashtra, according to a senior official of the company.

MNGL is a joint venture of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Gas Authority of India Ltd.

The research in underway for the mobile CNG refuelling units, said MNGL Independent Director Rajesh Pande on Wednesday.

He added that the company will launch such refuelling pumps in the next 6 months in Maharashtra.

On the occasion of the 15th foundation day, company officials and Pune MP Girish Bapat informed about the works undertaken by the firm since its incorporation in 2006.

It will be the first-of-its-kind experiment in India.

The company is already supplying gas through pipeline to 3.2 lakh houses and major industries in Pune and the Pimpri-Chinchwad region.

It will also expand its operation in Nashik, Dhule, Sindhudurg, and other regions, Pande said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)