Cockfights begin in East Godavari district despite restrictions

Despite restrictions, cockfights have begun in various parts of East Godavari district here on the eve of Sankranti festival.

Police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Andhra Pradesh Police Act across East Godavari, but despite that, cockfights are underway.

In many areas, public representatives have taken the initiative to organise cockfights. (ANI)

