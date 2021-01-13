Left Menu
Cockfights begin in East Godavari district despite restrictions

Despite restrictions, cockfights have begun in various parts of East Godavari district here on the eve of Sankranti festival.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-01-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 13-01-2021 23:45 IST
Visual from East Godavari(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Police have imposed Section 144 of CrPC and Section 30 of the Andhra Pradesh Police Act across East Godavari, but despite that, cockfights are underway.

In many areas, public representatives have taken the initiative to organise cockfights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

