PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 to be launched in 600 districts

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), this phase will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 13:52 IST
Skill India Mission PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of eight lakh candidates over a scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The third phase of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 3.0) will be launched tomorrow in 600 districts across all states of India. Spearheaded by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), this phase will focus on new-age and COVID-related skills.

Skill India Mission PMKVY 3.0 envisages training of eight lakh candidates over a scheme period of 2020-2021 with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore. The 729 Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs), empanelled non-PMKK training centres and more than 200 ITIs under Skill India will be rolling out PMKVY 3.0 training to build a robust pool of skilled professionals. On the basis of the learning gained from PMKVY 1.0 and PMKVY 2.0, the Ministry has improved the newer version of the scheme to match the current policy doctrine and energize the skilling ecosystem affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Skill India Mission" launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi on 15th of July 2015 has gained tremendous momentum through the launch of its flagship scheme PMKVY to unlock the vision of making India the 'Skill Capital' of the world.

The launch will be done by the Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dr Mahendranath Pandey, in the presence of the Minister of State, Sh. Raj Kumar Singh. The event will also be addressed by the State Skill Ministers and Members of Parliament.

The event can be followed on these social media platforms of the Ministry from 12.30 PM onwards tomorrow:

PMKVY Facebook: www.facebook.com/PMKVYOfficial

Skill India Facebook: www.facebook.com/SkillIndiaOfficial

Skill India Twitter: www.twitter.com/@MSDESkillindia

Skill India YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzNfVNX5yLEUhIRNZJKniHg

(With Inputs from PIB)

