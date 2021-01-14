UK believes Scottish-EU fishing woes are teething problems, minister says
Britain believes post-Brexit customs delays that have prevented Scottish fishermen exporting goods to European market are teething problems and the government is working to resolve them, food and environment minister George Eustice said. European importers have rejected truck loads of Scottish fish since Jan. 1 after the need for health checks, export declarations and checks meant they had taken too long to arrive.
Eustice told parliament his staff had held meetings with Dutch, French and Irish officials to try to "iron out some of these teething problems. "They are only teething problems," he said. "When people get used to using the paperwork goods will flow."
