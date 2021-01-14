Left Menu
Development News Edition

Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:49 IST
Domestic passenger numbers growing towards pre-COVID levels: Hardeep Puri
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels. He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.

The minister said that total flight movements were 4,480 on Wednesday and total footfalls at airports were 4,69,871. "Number of domestic passengers grows steadily towards pre-COVID figures. 2,35,564 passengers on 2,238 flights, total flight movements 4,480, total footfalls at airports 4,69,871," he said.

Domestic flights have gradually resumed from May last year after these were suspended due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

Also Read: Number of domestic passengers growing steadily towards pre-COVID figures: Hardeep Singh Puri

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt-farmers talks to take place as scheduled on Friday; Tomar says hopeful of positive discussion

The governments ninth round of negotiations with protesting farmer unions will take place as scheduled on Friday and the Centre is hopeful of positive discussions, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Thursday.The government is...

Kazakh ruling party leader hints PM may retain job

Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin may keep his job despite his cabinets imminent resignation following a parliamentary election, powerful ruling party leader Nursultan Nazarbayev indicated on Thursday. Nazarbayevs Nur Otan party swept the J...

Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat

New Delhi, Jan 14 PTI All three municipal corporations in Delhi on Thursday lifted the ban imposed on sale, storage of poultry or processed chicken meat after samples taken from markets tested negative for bird flu, officials said.East Delh...

Mumbai, Jan 14 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER kg 64804.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 48815.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 49011.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON 140...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021