UN-Habitat welcomes French support for displaced persons in Salah al-Din

Damage to houses remains as one of the main obstacles that prevent many internally displaced persons from returning to their areas of origin.

UNAMI | Updated: 14-01-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 18:15 IST
UN-Habitat welcomes French support for displaced persons in Salah al-Din
“To ensure durable solutions, it is important to help people in their areas of return. UN-Habitat appreciates the support from France to help mobilise a quick response,” said Wael Al-Ashhab, Head of UN-Habitat Iraq County Programme. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) welcomes a new partnership and contribution of EUR 100,000 from the Government of France to provide support to internally displaced persons who have recently returned to the rural town of Yathrib, Balad District, Salah al-Din and are currently living in critical situations.

Damage to houses remains as one of the main obstacles that prevent many internally displaced persons from returning to their areas of origin. The timely contribution from France will be utilized to provide support to around 600 of the most vulnerable people in Yathrib by providing shelter upgrading assistance and non-food items for 75 households and following verification of housing, land and property rights, will support a further 15 households with housing rehabilitation. With this support, the living conditions of recent returnees will be improved, allowing many who are renting or living with relatives to return to their properties, and to ensure dignified, secure and adequate living conditions.

H. E. Mr Bruno Aubert, Ambassador of France in Iraq, commented "One of the very first needs of the people who are returning to their areas of origin is to rebuild safe and durable houses. French support to UN-Habitat in Iraq is part of our commitment to enable all Iraqis to come back home in safe, voluntary and dignified conditions."

"To ensure durable solutions, it is important to help people in their areas of return. UN-Habitat appreciates the support from France to help mobilise a quick response," said Wael Al-Ashhab, Head of UN-Habitat Iraq County Programme.

Located in the rural district of Balad on the western bank of the Tigris River, some 100 km north of Baghdad, the town of Yathrib is surrounded by farmlands, orchards and palm groves. Its estimated population in 2019 was approximately 90,000 inhabitants. UN-Habitat has been working in Yathrib since 2019 on an EU-funded area-based urban recovery programme titled "Supporting Recovery and Stability in Iraq through Local Development" to rehabilitate war-damaged houses, provide upgrades for secondary infrastructure and public facilities, and upgrade public spaces with an emphasis on making them Accessible for All.

