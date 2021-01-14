Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civil Aviation Min asked to allow uninterrupted transportation of samples for bird flu testing

Consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs does not pose any risk to humans, it asserted.The statement said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh discussed in a virtual meeting with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD about the ban on the supply of poultry and poultry products.Singh emphasised on removing the ban and the Delhi Government revoked the restrictions with immediate effect, it added.Following the advisories of the central government, states are creating awareness through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:38 IST
Civil Aviation Min asked to allow uninterrupted transportation of samples for bird flu testing
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Amid bird flu outbreak in 10 states, the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Thursday said it has asked its civil aviation counterpart to allow uninterrupted transportation of samples for expeditious testing in designated laboratories.

This comes in the wake of some states banning the supply of poultry and poultry products without testing the samples, creating panic and hurting the industry badly.

Bird flu or avian influenza outbreak has been confirmed in Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat so far.

''The Department requested Ministry of Civil Aviation to allow uninterrupted transportation of samples for expeditious testing of avian influenza in designated laboratories,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epistemological studies, it said.

Sharing the latest update of bird flu, the ministry said samples from four poultry farms have been confirmed to be positive for avian influenza (H5N8) in Haryana.

These farms are Maharaja poultry farm in Khatauli, Tara poultry farm, Batour and Singla poultry farm in Mauli village of Panchkula district, it added.

Further, the ministry said that additional cases of bird flu among crows have been confirmed in Dangs district of Gujarat.

After successfully finishing the culling operations, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have completed sanitisation activities.

In the light of the findings that many states were banning the supply of poultry and poultry products from other states, the ministry said it has asked states to review such policy as this would add to the negative impact on the poultry industry.

''Further, there is no scientific report available that infection of avian influenza viruses spread through processed products. Consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs does not pose any risk to humans,'' it asserted.

The statement said Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Giriraj Singh discussed in a virtual meeting with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Mayors of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) about the ban on the supply of poultry and poultry products.

Singh emphasised on removing the ban and the Delhi Government revoked the restrictions with immediate effect, it added.

Following the advisories of the central government, states are creating awareness through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Also, constant efforts are being made to generate awareness about bird flu and how to deal with the situation among the general public through various media platforms, including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook handles, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

No jab, no job? UK plumbing firm exploring vaccine rules for staff

A firm of London plumbers is looking at changing its employment contracts to include a requirement for workers to have a COVID-19 vaccine, its founder said on Thursday, though he added that no one would get fired for refusing to have the sh...

Man who threw fire extinguisher at police in U.S. Capitol is arrested

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threw a fire extinguisher at police during the riots at the U.S. Capitol has been arrested, a U.S. Justice Department spokeswoman confirmed on Thursday.The arrest of retired firefighter Robert Sanford of Che...

French President urges global leaders to support agricultural development

In a move to sustainably address rising hunger and poverty, exacerbated by COVID-19, climate change and biodiversity loss, French President Emmanuel Macron called on global leaders to step up their commitments in support of long-term agricu...

Nepal FM arrives in India on three-day visit, to hold talks with Jaishankar Friday

Nepals Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit during which he will co-chair the India-Nepal Joint Commission meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, and is expected to discuss COVID-19...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021