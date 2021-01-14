SDRF team deployed to prevent mishaps at frozen Dal Lake in Srinagar

Left Menu
ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 14-01-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 20:54 IST
SDRF team deployed in Dal Lake (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has urged residents not to venture out into Dal Lake which has frozen due to low temperatures as it might cave in and cause mishaps and as a precautionary measure deployed a State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team. "We have urged people not to enter the lake as it is frozen due to low temperature. Our teams are deployed for the last two days. There's a possibility of accidents. We are helping people to travel across the lake," Rashid Khan, the SDRF's DSP told ANI.

"We are helping people living in Shikaras too", he added. Z Ahmed, another SDRF official, told ANI, "We have been given live jackets and other safety materials in case we need to rescue anyone while drowning."

Dilawar, another SDRF official said, "We are ready. Our team is well equipped in case any accident takes place. Our teams are deployed during both day and night time." According to the India Meteorological Department on Thursday, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was minus 8.4-degree centigrade Celsius.

On January 11, as heavy snowfall occurred in Jammu and Kashmir, temperatures across the state plummeted to zero degrees Celsius, leading to the freezing of the Dal Lake in Srinagar. (ANI)

