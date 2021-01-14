PM Modi pens poem in reverence of Sun on Makar Sankranti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared Hindi translation of his poem which he had penned in Gujarati which has lines in reverence to the Sun. The poem was shared by the Prime Minister on Makar Sankranti.

"Today morning I shared a poem in Gujarati. Some friends have sent me its Hindi translation. I am sharing it with you," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his greeting on Makar Sankranti to citizens.

"Makar Sankranti is marked with enthusiasm in several parts of India. This auspicious festival illustrates India's diversity and the vibrancy of our traditions. It also reaffirms the importance of respecting Mother Nature," he said. [{e7f9698d-89f6-464b-a757-8e928e09f2c9:intradmin/pm_modi_VUAHzMo.jpg}]

The day is celebrated in different parts of the country as Pongal, Magh Bihu and Poush Sankranti. PM Modi had also penned a motivational poem 'Abhi toh Suraj Uga hai' which was shared by MyGov India's Twitter handle on New Year's Day. (ANI)

