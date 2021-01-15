Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India: IMF

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 05:53 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 05:53 IST
Farm bills have potential to represent significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) believes the farm bills passed by the Indian government have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms, a spokesperson of the organisation said here.

There is, however, a need to strengthen the social safety net for those who might be adversely affected by the transition to the new system, Gerry Rice, Director of Communications at IMF, said at a news conference in Washington on Thursday.

''We believe the farm bills do have the potential to represent a significant step forward for agricultural reforms in India,'' Rice said.

''The measures will enable farmers to directly contract with sellers, allow farmers to retain a greater share of the surplus by reducing the role of middlemen, enhance efficiency and support rural growth,'' he added.

''However, it is crucial that the social safety net adequately protects those who might be adversely impacted during the transition to this new system,'' the spokesperson said responding to a question on the ongoing protests by farmers against the laws in the country.

This can be done by ensuring that the job market accommodates those that are impacted by the reforms, he said.

''And of course, the growth benefits of these reforms will depend, critically, on the effectiveness and the timing of their implementation, so need to pay attention to those issues as well with the reform,'' Rice said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pande...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit , the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction....

Trump administration takes final swipes at China and its companies

The Trump administration in its waning days took another swipe at China and its biggest firms on Thursday, imposing sanctions on officials and companies for alleged misdeeds in the South China Sea and imposing an investment ban on nine more...

Cricket-Australia bat first, two debutants for India in fourth test

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the deciding fourth test against a depleted India in Brisbane on Friday, as the tourists blooded two debutants in paceman T. Natarajan and spinner Washington Sundar.India were f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021