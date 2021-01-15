Gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs seized at Kerala's Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized 974 grams of gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs from the rectum of a passenger at Kannur Airport, an official said on Friday. According to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi, the passenger arrived here from Sharjah, the UAE, and four capsules of the gold compound were found inside his rectum.

"The seized gold valued at Rs 49,08,960," it added. Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

