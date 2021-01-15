Pak intruder killed by BSF near international border in Punjab

One Pakistani intruder was shot down by troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday after suspicious movement was detected near the international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

As per the BSF, troops detected movement of the intruder ahead of the fence at the border outpost (BOP) Wadhai Cheema and Kotrazda inside Indian territory.

Sensing an imminent threat, BSF troops fired and shot the intruder dead. (ANI)

