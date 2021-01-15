Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. shale producers lock in future sales as oil prices rise to one-year high

U.S. shale producers are taking advantage of the oil market's rally to levels not seen in nearly a year by locking in prices for future sales, sources familiar with the matter said. U.S. crude futures this month jumped above $50 a barrel to the highest since February.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:31 IST
U.S. shale producers lock in future sales as oil prices rise to one-year high
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. shale producers are taking advantage of the oil market's rally to levels not seen in nearly a year by locking in prices for future sales, sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. crude futures this month jumped above $50 a barrel to the highest since February. The rally has sparked optimism among shale companies, but after a bracing year of pandemic-induced demand destruction, they are not ready to ramp up production. Instead, they are using futures markets to lock in higher sale prices. Shale producers buy and sell contracts in the futures and options markets in a process known as hedging to secure cash flows for later-dated sales.

U.S. oil production peaked at nearly 13 million barrels per day in late 2019, but is now around 11 million bpd after the coronavirus lockdowns crushed fuel demand and oil prices. Output is not expected to rise much in 2021, but those that hedged now are guaranteed sales of barrels at more than $50 even if prices drop again. "There's a lot of hedging going on," said Chris Wright, chief executive of Liberty Oilfield Services, the second-biggest fracking company in North America. "At the prices available today, producers with good acreage can do pretty well."

Producers' short positions in U.S. crude futures and options, an indication of hedging activity, have been rising since autumn. They hit a five-month high in mid-December, according to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. In 2020, 46 North American exploration and production companies declared bankruptcy, according to energy law firm Haynes and Boone, while others merged to reduce debt. Investors had already been pressuring shale companies to curb spending and boost returns even before the pandemic.

"Producers locked in a certain amount of wells at a certain price and hedging at $50 makes you look like a rockstar. This year will be about free cash flow," one executive at a U.S. shale producer said, on condition of anonymity. Producers that are hedging are likely locking in about 15% to 20% of production at a time, said Tom Petrie, chairman at energy investment bank Petrie Partners.

Some companies are holding off because they anticipate prices to rise further, perhaps to $60 or $65. Global benchmark Brent crude, which also hit 11-month highs this week near $57, could rise to $65 per barrel by summer 2021, Goldman Sachs said this week. "Some of them (producers) are pretty torn between hedging at a level they would have killed for six months ago and their perpetually optimistic nature," said Steve Sinos, vice president at consultancy Mercatus Energy, which advises corporations on hedging.

Average 2021 U.S. crude prices have climbed above $52, also their highest since February. Signs of increased hedging activity can also be seen in U.S. crude futures time spreads. The premium for U.S. crude for delivery in December 2021 has climbed to more than $2.80 a barrel over those for delivery in December 2022 this week, a signal that producers are selling the later-dated contract to fund their hedges for 2021, dealers said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hungary PM asks Hungarian authority to act fast on assessment of Chinese COVID vaccine

Hungarys medicine authority will hopefully give a clear answer in a few days on whether a coronavirus vaccine developed by China could be used to start mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday. His governmen...

Rahul Gandhi asks people to join Kisan Adhikar campaign

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again targeted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on Friday and asked people to be a part of the Speak Up For Kisan Adhikar campaign. The annadata of the country are doing Satyagraha against th...

Trudeau, Macron express concern over Human rights situation in Hong Kong, Xinjiang

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday expressed concern over the human rights situation in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, the Canadian Prime Ministers office said on Thursday. The leaders discussed...

MIT professor charged with hiding work for China

A Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor was charged Thursday with hiding work he did for the Chinese government while he was also collecting US dollars for his nanotechnology research.Gang Chen, 56, was arrested by federal agents ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021