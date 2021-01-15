11 people killed in a road accident near Dharwad

At least 11 people were killed in a road accident in Dharwad which took place at around 03:00 am when a minibus collided with a tipper near Itigatti village. According to Dharwad Police, a total of 17 people were leaving for Goa for a tour.

"While 11 of them succumbed to the severe injuries, rest are critical and have been taken to a hospital in Dharwad district," said Police. 11 bodies which were trapped in the minibus have already been recovered, Police said. (ANI)

