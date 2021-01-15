Ryots will be compensated for crop loss due to rain: Minister

Farmers who have been affected by crop loss due to unprecedented rains in the southern districts in the state will be adequately compensated by the government, Tamil Nadu Revenue Minister R B Udayakumar said on Friday.

The Thamirabarani river is still in spate inundating areas along its bank owing to continuous heavy rains in theWestern Ghats.

The revenue minister said Chief MinisterK Palaniswami has directed the district administration to evacuate the people living in low-lying areas to safe places and provide them relief.

The minister visited the rain affected areas along with information minister Kadambur C Raju and Adi Dravidarwelfare minister V M Rajalakshmi.

''As per the chief minister's instruction, agriculture and revenue officials have commenced assessing the extent of loss to agriculture and horticulture crops due to rain. All the affected farmers will be adequately compensated,'' Udayakumar told reporters here.

The ministerial delegation, deputed by the chief minister to expedite the process of relief and rehabilitation activities, reviewed the situation with the Tirunelveli district collector V Vishnu and senior officials here on Thursday.

On floodwater entering several houses in the district as well as in Thoothukudi and Tenkasi districts, the minister said steps will be taken to bale out the water.

Due to heavy rains last night, Gandhinagar, J Nagar, Kamarajarnagar, and Pillaiyar Nagar areas on the banks of the Mukkani Thamirabarani river were inundated.

Also, traffic on the Thiruchendur-Thoothukudi highway has been affected.

The Information minister said precautionary measures initiated by the administration helped prevent the loss of human lives and property.

Udayakumar commended the revenue and police officials for their selfless service in rescuing five people, including two children, from floods in Cheranmahadevi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)