Left Menu
Development News Edition

Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 lakh cr tracking weak markets

During the day, it plunged 788.37 points to 48,795.79.Following the bearish trend, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies dived Rs 2,23,012.44 crore to Rs 1,95,43,560.22 crore.Religare Broking Vice-President Research Ajit Mishra said, Markets traded volatile and settled with a cut of over a per cent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 17:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 17:57 IST
Investor wealth declines over Rs 2.23 lakh cr tracking weak markets

Investor wealth on Friday declined over Rs 2.23 lakh crore as markets cracked.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 549.49 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 49,034.67. During the day, it plunged 788.37 points to 48,795.79.

Following the bearish trend, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies dived Rs 2,23,012.44 crore to Rs 1,95,43,560.22 crore.

Religare Broking Vice-President (Research) Ajit Mishra said, ''Markets traded volatile and settled with a cut of over a per cent. Participants were in the profit-taking mood from the beginning citing overbought market conditions.'' He added that the global cues also remained unsupportive in Friday's session.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.35 per cent, followed by HCL Tech, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Asian Paints.

In the broader market, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dipped up to 1.25 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE oil and gas, information technology, realty, capital goods, utilities and energy indices declined up to 2.43 per cent, while telecom was the only gainer with 3.68 per cent gains.

On the BSE, 1,946 companies declined, while 1,080 advanced and 137 remained unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Instagram influencers are a vaccine priority in wary IndonesiaAmong the first in the queue for coronavirus vaccines in Indonesia has been one conspicuous group - social media influencers. A...

China COVID-19 vaccinations gather momentum as outbreaks spread

A little-known Beijing museum of urban planning looks set to see more visitors after being converted into a COVID-19 vaccination site as China faces seeks to ramp up inoculations amid a new upsurge in infections.Initially there were a few h...

S Africa delays reopening of schools amid record COVID-19 infections, deaths

The South African government on Friday postponed the reopening of schools across the country by two weeks as it battles a record number of COVID-19 infections, related deaths and a new variant of the virus.In the last 24 hours, South Africa...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Biden to unveil coronavirus vaccine distribution plan as cases soarPresident-elect Joe Biden will on Friday outline his plan to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 as he prepares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021