CPI(M) protests against CESC over power charges, clashes with police

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:59 IST
Hundreds of CPI(M) supportersclashed with the police in Kolkata on Friday as theydemonstrated outside power utility CESC's head office,demanding the withdrawal of ''abnormal electricity charges''.

Three processions began from Mahajati Sadan, SubodhMallick Square and Nelson Mandela Park, culminating outsidethe CESC's headquarters at Chowringhee Square in the heart ofthe city.

''We demand waiver of electricity bills with less than200 units consumption during the lockdown. Also, we demand thereduction of electricity price per unit,'' senior CPI(M) leaderMd Salim said.

As the protesters tried to go towards the CESC office,a clash broke out with the police.

CPI(M) leaders alleged that party supporters werebaton-charged by police without any provocation, and many havebeen severely injured in the action.

Police said no arrests have been made in connectionwith the incident.

The private power utility, part of the RP SanjivGoenka Group, announced last month that it will recover unpaidamount for units consumed in March, April and May in 10instalments.

According to CESC officials, meter reading could notbe taken for the three months due to the lockdown and it hadsent provisional bills to its customers.

During the lockdown period, charges were arrived atafter computing the average usage of the previous six months,they said.

But this way, the units consumed turned out to be''much lower'' than the summer months, they added.

