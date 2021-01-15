It is best to make farm laws into recommendations: Isha founder

Isha Foundation founder andspiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Friday said theCentre can convert the contentious farm laws intorecommendations and let the state governments decide onnecessary amendments depending on requirements of farmers inrespective states.

There may be specific concerns in different states asagriculture was different in the Country, he said.

''I do not know exactly what is really upsetting thefarmers of Punjab and Haryana. The policy does not seem todisturb the farmers here (Tamil Nadu) as I have spoken to manyof them,'' he told reporters here.

Considering the ongoing agitation at the borders of Delhiand its impact, it was best to make these laws intorecommendation and states can bring in amendments according tothe requirements after consulting their farmers, he said.

Earlier addressing the people who gathered at the Centreas part of Pongal festivities, he urged them to make TamilNadu free of COVID-19 by continuing to follow social protocolsand acting responsibly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)