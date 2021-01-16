Dense fog envelops Delhi, dip in visibility

Dense fog shrouded parts of Delhi early Saturday leading to poor visibility in the national capital, which is in the grip of a cold wave. Delhi Airport put out an advisory for a passengers post-midnight

"Due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are able to operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, Any inconvenience is regretted," the airport tweeted at 1.30 am today. Friday the visibility had dropped to 100 meters and the minimum temperature was recorded at 2 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Met has predicted dense to very dense fog in the morning at few places in Delhi, as well as Haryana and Chandigarh today with a cold wave and cold day conditions at isolated places. Many people took to post pictures and comments about the fog on social media. (ANI)

