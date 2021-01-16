FROM THE FIELD: The Myanmar child workers risking their lives for stones

The child workers run considerable risks: in just one day, in July 2020, some 200 people died in a mudslide at a jade mining site in Hpakant.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) in Myanmar has successfully helped to halve child labour in three communities, as part of a pilot project and, with 2021 marking the International Year for the Elimination of Child Labour, is working closely with the Government to eliminate the practice in the country.

