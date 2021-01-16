Left Menu
Agri laws akin to 'death warrant', says farmer leader

The farmer leader said this addressing a Kisan Mahapanchayat in the Banda area of Shahjahanpur, which according to police was held without permission and amid the imposition of prohibitory orders.If you want your rights, then reach Delhi on 26 January, she said, adding that the black laws enacted by the Centre were a death warrant for farmers.

Updated: 16-01-2021 19:08 IST
Farmer leader Poonam Pandit here on Saturday described the agriculture laws enacted by the Centre as a “death warrant” and urged farmers to reach Delhi on January 26. The farmer leader said this addressing a “Kisan Mahapanchayat” in the Banda area of Shahjahanpur, which according to police was held without permission and amid the imposition of prohibitory orders.

''If you want your rights, then reach Delhi on 26 January,” she said, adding that the ''black laws” enacted by the Centre were a ''death warrant for farmers''. ''The way in which farmers are being stopped, it appears that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also anti-farmer,'' she said. To stop the mahapanchayat, the administration had approach farmer leaders. On Saturday, personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary were deployed at the site earmarked for the event. After this, farmers started gathering in an empty field behind the site. Farmer leader Poonam Pandit arrived on a bike and addressed the panchayat for about 25 minutes. Deputy Superintendent of Police Puvya Navneet Nayak told PTI over the phone that ''prohibitory orders were in place in the district and farmer organisations had written on their letter heads that the mahapanchayat has been cancelled.'' ''It is not proper to have a mahapanchayat and no permission for this was taken from the administration,'' he added.

