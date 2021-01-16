Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bird flu: Rethink ban on sale of poultry, Centre asks states

Assuring the safety of well-cooked chicken and eggs, the Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 19:59 IST
Bird flu: Rethink ban on sale of poultry, Centre asks states
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Assuring the safety of well-cooked chicken and eggs, the Central government on Saturday requested the state governments across the country to rethink the ban on the sale of poultry, and allow the selling of poultry products sourced from non-infected areas/states. The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) in a release said that the consumers should not heed to the unscientific rumours regarding the spread of bird flu.

The ministry said that the ban has adversely affected poultry and egg markets and thereby poultry and maize farmers, who are already affected by the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. "States have been requested to rethink their decisions to impose a ban on the sale of poultry and poultry products and allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from the non-infected areas/states. It is reiterated that the consumption of well-cooked chicken and eggs is safe for humans. Consumers should not heed to baseless rumours that are unscientific and often lead to confusion," the FAHD release said.

Noting that the country is effectively controlling the spread of bird flu, the Central government on Friday had instructed the state government to allow the selling of poultry and poultry products sourced from avian influenza-free areas/states. "Till January 16, cases of Avian Influenza have been confirmed in poultry in Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Yavatmal, Ahmednagar, Beed and Raigad districts of Maharashtra," the release said.

Moreover, Avian Influenza has been confirmed in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh (crow); Surat, Navsari and Narmada districts of Gujarat (crow); Dehradun district of Uttarakhand (crow); Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh (crow). Additionally, in Delhi, Pigeon and brown fish owl in Najafgarh and Heron in Rohini have tested positive for avian influenza. As per the report, received from Central Poultry Development Organisation Mumbai, Government of India unusual mortality of poultry have been found in the farm. The samples have been sent to the designated laboratory for testing.

In Chhattisgarh, RRTs has been deployed and the culling of poultry is underway in the epicentre of Balod district. Further, in Madhya Pradesh also RRTs have been deployed. Culling operation of poultry is underway in the epicentre of Harda district of Madhya Pradesh. The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country are visiting the affected sites and conducting epistemological studies.

Following the advisories of the department, states are undertaking awareness generation activities through newspaper advertisements, social media platforms etc. Furthermore, continuous efforts to generate awareness about Avian Influenza is being shared among the public through media platforms including social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Portuguese hospitals under pressure as COVID-19 cases reach record

Portugals fragile health system is under growing pressure due to a worrying rise in coronavirus infections, with the country reporting 10,947 new cases and 166 deaths on Saturday, the worst surge since the pandemic started last year. The ca...

C'garh: Naxal carrying Rs 8 lakh reward killed in Bijapur

A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarhs Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said.The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and K...

COVID-19 inoculation drive successfully conducted on first day: Health ministry

Over 1.65 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,351 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...

Have requested Centre to provide adequate number of COVID-19 vaccines to Bengal: Mamata

Expressing her dissatisfactionover the inadequate number of COVID-19 vaccines supplied toWest Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday saidher government strongly feels that all people of the stateshould be inoculated free of cost...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021