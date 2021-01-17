Footfall to Taj Mahal dropped by 76 pc in 2020 due to COVID-19 situation

Left Menu
The footfall of tourists to Taj Mahal fell drastically by 76 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Updated: 17-01-2021 15:31 IST
Taj Mahal at Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

The footfall of tourists to Taj Mahal fell drastically by 76 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The international tourism one of the 'Wonders of the World', Taj Mahal, has dropped down to less than one per cent in the year 2020 due to worldwide COVID situation.

"In comparison to 2019, the tourists' footfall to Taj Mahal fell by 76 per cent in 2020. This is applicable in every sector. Around 7,37,000 foreign tourists visited the monument in 2019 while only 1,82,000 visited in 2020. In case of domestic tourists, around 48,35,000 people visited the monument in 2019 while merely 11,34,000 visited in the year 2020," told Vasant Kumar Swarnkar, Superintending Archaeologist. While explaining the reasons for a reduction in the number of tourists visiting Taj Mahal, he said: "The monument remained closed for a long time- March 17, 2020, to September 21, 2020. Later on capping and suspension of international flights due to pandemic led to a loss of tourism. However, I think that 24 per cent of tourists still visiting the place in such adverse conditions is a positive aspect."

The livelihood of people who are dependent on the Taj Mahal has also hit hard. "Our business which is majorly dependent on foreign tourists has been hit hard. In a way, we are unemployed now. The monument remained closed for about 6 months during 2020," Nitin Singh, a guide at Taj Mahal, said.

