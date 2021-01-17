Doubling farmers income biggest priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Union Home MinisterAmit Shah on Sunday said doubling farmers income was thebiggest priority of the Narenda Modi government and that thethree central farm laws would ensure manifold hike in theirearnings.

Since coming to power, the Modi government had increasedthe budget for the farm sector and also the minimum supportprice (MSP) for various crops, he said.

''I want to say that if there is any big priority of theNarendra Modi government it is to double the farmers income,''he said at an event in Kerakalmatti village in this districtin Karnataka.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone andinauguration of farmer-friendly projects of the MRN group,headed by newly inducted Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani,Shah listed out various programmes and initiatives of thecentral government for the welfare of the farmers.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in thestate too has not left any stone unturned to work for thewelfare of farmers, the Home Minister said.

If there was any government that was in the forefront ofimplementing central schemes and programmes in the country, itwas the government here, he added.

Questioning the Congress as to why it could not take upmeasures like Rs 6,000 cash support per year for farmers andPradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana insurance scheme amongothers, he said, it was because the party's intentions werenot right.

''The Narendra Modi government is a government dedicatedto farmers. Three new laws that the Modi government hasbrought in, which the Karnataka government has also passed...

I want to congratulate Yediyurapp for it. Farmer's income willincrease multifold due to them,'' he said.

His remarks came amid the continuing agitation byfarmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, on the borders ofDelhi, demanding the repeal of the three laws.

Farmers were not compelled anymore to sell their produceat one place and can get access to global and Indian marketsof choice for their crops, the Home Minister added.

Shah also said none had the courage to abrogate theprovisions of Article 370 and Article 35A in Kashmir in thepast 70 years.

''You made Modi the Prime Minister and on August 5, 2019 heended Article 370 and Article 35A from Kashmir and connectedit with India permanently. Today elections have also happenedthere peacefully without shedding even a drop of blood andKashmir has become ours permanently,'' he added.

Pointing out that the projects of the MRN group includedexpansion of ethanol unit, Shah said, the Modi government wasgiving impetus to promote ethanol production and usage as itwill benefit farmers, environment and economy.

''Most of our foreign exchange gets spent on oil - petroland diesel - imports, and an alternative to it is ethanolwhich is a byproduct of sugarcane....

''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given impetus toincreasing production of ethanol and its use as it willincrease farmers income, get profit for sugar mills and saveforeign exchange,'' he said.

Shah also asked people to continue their ''support andblessing'' for the BJP and Modi so as to continue with theagenda of making ''Atmanirbhar Bharat''.

Expressing gratitude to the people of the state forsupporting the Modi-led BJP in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha pollsand ensuring strong leadership for the country, he said,''whenever our workers come to you whether it is assembly orLok Sabha or recently concluded panchayat polls, you haveblessed us.'' PTI KSUVS VS

