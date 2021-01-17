Farmers stage protest rally against new farm laws in Jammu

Hundreds of farmers on Sunday staged a rally in support of the revocation of the new agriculture laws even as police briefly detained the main organiser along with nearly half a dozen of his supporters here.

The tractor rally was led by District Development Council (DDC) member Taranjit Singh Tony who defeated senior BJP leader and former minister Sham Choudhary in the recently held elections, officials said.

As the rally started from Bana Singh stadium at Mia Sahib, police blocked the main road and later detained Tony and some of his supporters when they insisted to move towards Satwari along Jammu Airport road as per their programme, the officials said.

However, they were later released and the rally ended peacefully.

"We have organised this rally in support of the ongoing farmers protest for revocation of the new farm laws. The police initially created a hurdle and detained us briefly," Tony told reporters.

He regretted the inconvenience caused to the public.

