Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.

The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remains at 3,07,384 whereas the active number of cases stands at 5,050. The death toll due to COVID-19 reaches 2,747, said the state health department.

The overall COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 1,05,57,985, including 2,08,826 active cases. With 17,170 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,01,96,885. The death toll has reached 1,52,274, said Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)