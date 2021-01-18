Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha approves Rs 903-cr plan under CAMPA for afforestation

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-01-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 00:06 IST
Odisha approves Rs 903-cr plan under CAMPA for afforestation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The State Level CompensatoryAfforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA)in Odisha has approved a plan with a total outlay of Rs 903.39crore for various plantation activities during the 2021-22fiscal, officials said on Sunday.

The major activities under the CAMPA included blockplantation, regeneration of bamboo forest, maintenance ofprevious year plantation, wildlife management, infrastructuredevelopment, capacity building research and evaluation, theysaid.

A programme to take up plantation in 40,494 hectaresof land and bamboo cultivation in 75,000 hectares was plannedduring a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, theofficials said.

The soil and moisture conservation works would betaken up in 7,000 hectares of land, he said.

The old roadside plantation covering 1,54,865 hectaresof land will be maintained, while intensive afforestationwould be taken up in 551 hectares of the bald hill.

Similarly, it was planned that around 70 culverts and100 causeways would be built in the forest area and 150 tubewells would be dug in the remote villages inside the forest.

''It was decided to invest money for the maintenance offire protection line, operation of 216 squads and support toVSS (vana surakshya samiti) to protest the forest from fire,''the officials said.

''As of now, a total forest area of 56,958.73 hectareshas been diverted for various public and developmentalpurposes in Odisha. Against this, afforestation has been donein 67,828 hectares,'' the CAMPA, Odish, CEO U Nanduri said.

PTI AAMBDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Parl panel on IT summons Facebook and Twitter officials on Jan 21

Plea in HC against Lakshmi Vilas Bank-DBS merger

Science News Roundup: Biden names geneticist Lander for new Cabinet-level post, elevating role of science; NASA's Boeing moon rocket cuts short 'once-in-a-generation' ground test and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Four police officers killed, one missing, after bandit attack in northwest Nigeria

Four police officers were killed and one was missing after armed bandits attacked their convoy in northwest Nigeria on Friday, the Nigerian police said. Around 100 armed men attacked 16 police officers on the Birnin Gwari-Funtua highway as ...

Dhannipur mosque project to formally begin on Jan 26 in UP's Ayodhya: Trust

The Dhannipur mosque project, which includes a hospital, a museum, a library, a community kitchen, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Research Centre, a publication house, besides a mosque, will formally begin in Ayodhya on January 26.The mosque is ...

France reports further 141 coronavirus deaths, more than 16,600 cases

France reported a further 141 deaths from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the cumulative toll since March to 70,283, the public health authority said. It also reported 16,642 new infections within the previous 24 hours.The infection figures o...

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Sunday approved emergency use of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinas Sinovac Biotech and Britains AstraZeneca, kicking off immunizations as the pandemic enters a deadly second wave. Minutes after Anvisas board...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021