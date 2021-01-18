UP: 13 injured as two vehicles collide on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
At least 13 people have sustained injuries after two vehicles collided with each other on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Tirwa police station area on late Sunday night, police said.ANI | Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 08:50 IST
More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)
