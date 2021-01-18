Left Menu
CM Sawant pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda at Damodar Sal

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited Damodar Sal at Margao and paid tributes to Swami Vivekanand.

Updated: 18-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:36 IST
CM Sawant paying tributes to Swami Vivekananda. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited Damodar Sal at Margao and paid tributes to Swami Vivekanand. Sawant garlanded a portrait of Swami Vivekananda kept on the chair in which Vivekananda had sat during his Goa visit.

The Goa chief minister assured every help from his government to maintain the premises of Damodar Sal. Damodar Sal is the place where Vivekanand had visited during his historic visit to Goa in October 1892. (ANI)

