CM Sawant pays tributes to Swami Vivekananda at Damodar Sal
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited Damodar Sal at Margao and paid tributes to Swami Vivekanand.ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:36 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday visited Damodar Sal at Margao and paid tributes to Swami Vivekanand. Sawant garlanded a portrait of Swami Vivekananda kept on the chair in which Vivekananda had sat during his Goa visit.
The Goa chief minister assured every help from his government to maintain the premises of Damodar Sal. Damodar Sal is the place where Vivekanand had visited during his historic visit to Goa in October 1892. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vivekananda
- Pramod Sawant
- Margao
- Swami
- Swami Vivekananda
ALSO READ
Goa CM Pramod Sawant to meet Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues
Swami Vivekananda's 158th birth anniversary celebrated across Bengal
Swami Vivekananda's land will never allow BJP's 'hate politics' to triumph: Abhishek Banerjee
Bengal BJP takes out rally to mark Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary
National Education Policy inspired by philosophy of Swami Vivekananda: PM Modi