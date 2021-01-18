U.S. plans to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2 - Handelsblatt

U.S. plans to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2 - HandelsblattReuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-01-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 22:17 IST
The United States has informed the German government that it plans to sanction Russian vessel "Fortuna", which is involved in construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, and its owner KVT-RUS, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
U.S. government officials informed Berlin and other European allies on Monday that the sanctions would go into effect on Tuesday, the newspaper added, without citing sources.
