Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2

The United States has informed Germany that it plans to impose sanctions on a Russian pipe-laying ship involved in construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 07:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 07:44 IST
Germany regrets U.S. decision to sanction Russian vessel involved in Nord Stream 2

The United States has informed Germany that it plans to impose sanctions on a Russian pipe-laying ship involved in construction of the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the German Economy Ministry said on Monday. "We're taking note of the announcement with regret," an Economy Ministry spokesman in Berlin said.

German business daily Handelsblatt had earlier reported the U.S. sanctions would go into effect on Tuesday as part of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). It said the sanctions would be imposed on the Russian pipe-laying ship "Fortuna" and its owner, KVT-RUS.

Nord Stream 2, designed to double the capacity of the existing Nord Stream undersea gas pipeline, would bypass Ukraine, depriving it of lucrative transit fees. The project has become a point of contention between Moscow and Washington, with the United States seeking to cut Europe's reliance on Russian energy. The group behind the pipeline suspended work in December 2019 due to the threat of sanctions from Washington, even though the project has been nearly completed.

Germany and European allies accuse Washington of using its newly introduced CAATSA sanctions regime to meddle in their foreign and energy policies. According to Refinitiv ship-tracking data, Fortuna is still anchored in the Baltic Sea near Rostock in Northern Germany.

A spokesman for the U.S. embassy in Berlin told Handelsblatt that Washington would continue to take "all necessary and appropriate steps" to prevent Nord Stream 2. "Although we do not comment on future sanctions measures, we will continue to exchange ideas with allies and partners on potential sanctions issues," the spokesman said.

The U.S. government is hoping that Germany will reconsider its position on Nord Stream 2, he added. The U.S. State Department said it does not preview possible sanctions actions and the Treasury Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A German government spokesman had told reporters earlier on Monday that Berlin's view on the pipeline remained unchanged, namely that Nord Stream 2 was a private sector project. Russia's state-owned gas giant Gazprom is implementing the project jointly with Western partners Uniper, Wintershall, Engie, OMV and Shell .

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has opposed Nord Stream 2 in the past, but it is unclear if he could compromise on the issue after taking office on Wednesday. Handelsblatt cited a Nord Stream 2 spokesman as saying that it was up to the European Union and governments in the countries involved to protect companies from any sanctions.

Gazprom declined to comment and Nord Stream 2 was not immediately available for comment. KVT-RUS could not be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...

Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020

New Delhi India, January 19 ANIPRNewswire Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles EVs, Prakriti E-Mobility co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021