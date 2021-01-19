Avian influenza confirmed in five states for poultry birds, culling operations underway

The central government on Monday informed that avian influenza (AI) has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in nine states for crow, migratory and wild birds till January 18. Further, bird flu has been confirmed in samples of dead heron from Tis Hazari, New Delhi and in crow from Red Fort and an advisory in this regard has been issued to Delhi for taking necessary action.In Maharashtra, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres. Culling operations have been completed in Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO), Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process. "Similarly, culling and sanitisation operations have been completed in the epicenters of Latur district in village Kendrewadi, Ahmedpur, village Sukani, and village Tondar (Vajrawadi) in Udgir taluk and village Kurdwadi in Ausa taluk."

"In Madhya Pradesh, districts of Harda and Mandsaur and Chhattisgarh, Balod district, RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1 km radius of epicentres of the outbreak in poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana (District Panchkula)," the government said. The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting the affected sites and has visited Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of AI outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies. The government is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about bird flu through platforms including social media platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)