Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avian influenza confirmed in five states for poultry birds, culling operations underway

The central government on Monday informed that avian influenza (AI) has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in nine states for crow, migratory and wild birds till January 18.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:59 IST
Avian influenza confirmed in five states for poultry birds, culling operations underway
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The central government on Monday informed that avian influenza (AI) has been confirmed in five states for poultry birds and in nine states for crow, migratory and wild birds till January 18. Further, bird flu has been confirmed in samples of dead heron from Tis Hazari, New Delhi and in crow from Red Fort and an advisory in this regard has been issued to Delhi for taking necessary action.In Maharashtra, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been deployed and culling of poultry birds is underway in all the affected epicentres. Culling operations have been completed in Central Poultry Development Organisation (CPDO), Mumbai and cleaning and disinfection is in process. "Similarly, culling and sanitisation operations have been completed in the epicenters of Latur district in village Kendrewadi, Ahmedpur, village Sukani, and village Tondar (Vajrawadi) in Udgir taluk and village Kurdwadi in Ausa taluk."

"In Madhya Pradesh, districts of Harda and Mandsaur and Chhattisgarh, Balod district, RRTs have been deployed for culling of poultry birds around 1 km radius of epicentres of the outbreak in poultry. Culling operation of poultry is continuing in the epicentres of Haryana (District Panchkula)," the government said. The central team formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country is visiting the affected sites and has visited Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of AI outbreak and conducting epidemiological studies. The government is taking continuous efforts to generate awareness about bird flu through platforms including social media platforms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

Biden to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemalan military clears U.S.-bound migrant caravan from road

Guatemalan security forces on Monday cleared a road of hundreds of people in a mostly Honduran migrant caravan that had camped out overnight when authorities barred it from advancing toward the United States. The Guatemalan government said ...

Research suggest simple, cheap test can help save lives from colorectal cancer

New research has demonstrated that a simple, cheap test can help identify who is at risk of developing colorectal cancer, aiding early diagnosis and potentially saving lives. Led by the University of Exeter, and supported by the Peninsula a...

ISL 7: We did enough to win the match, says Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

After witnessing a goalless draw against Chennaiyin, SC East Bengal head coach Robbie Fowler said that his side did enough to win the match and also praised his players for their brilliant performance. During the Indian Super League ISL mat...

Prakriti E-Mobility honoured with the Achievers Award 2020

New Delhi India, January 19 ANIPRNewswire Established with a goal to start a global revolution in the industry of commercially-used electric vehicles EVs, Prakriti E-Mobility co-founded by Nimish Trivedi, Vikas Bansal and Rajeev Tiwari, was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021