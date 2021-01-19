Two pythons rescued in Odisha's Berhampur
Two giant pythons were rescued from inside JCB at Palligumula village of Berhampur district of Odisha on Sunday. They were found during the beautification work at a reservoir site inside a huge pipe.ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 19-01-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 08:59 IST
Two giant pythons were rescued from inside JCB at Palligumula village of Berhampur district of Odisha on Sunday. They were found during the beautification work at a reservoir site inside a huge pipe.
One 7-feet-long-python was rescued quickly, while the 11-feet-long took refuge inside JCB. After a 4-hour-long rescue operation, both the pythons were released into the wildlife, officials said.
"A team of snake rescuer received a call around 9 pm on Sunday and reached the spot around 9.30 pm. They rescued one python which was on the top of the JCB machine easily. But another snake which was 11-feet long was inside the machine. It took over four hours to rescue it," said Swadhin Kumar Sahu, a snake rescuer. (ANI)
Also Read: Odisha: Four workers die due to gas leak in Rourkela Steel Plant
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha