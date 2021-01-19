UN human rights experts condemn violent events at US Capitol

UN human rights experts today released a statement condemning the violent events at the US Capitol in Washington. It reads as follows:

"We, the undersigned independent experts on human rights at the United Nations, strongly affirm and express our solidarity with the American people who stand for democracy, equality and the rule of law at this critical moment.

The violent attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election at the US Capitol on 6 January was a shocking and incendiary event.

We strongly condemn the attack and the incitement to violence and hatred online and offline and call for accountability.

We stand with the democratic outcomes of the recent elections and urge political leaders to do everything in their power to de-escalate tensions and unify the country in full respect for democracy and the rule of law.

Notwithstanding the urgent need to tackle political violence of any kind, we urge the US Government, the private sector, civil society and other groups to ensure that their responses are consistent with international human rights standards, including the freedom of expression and due process of the law.

We maintain our hope that the US democracy will emerge strengthened from this crisis without damage to its institutions and with a renewed commitment to peaceful pluralism, rule of law and democratic governance."