Gujarat CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia to kin of those killed in Surat accident

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 19-01-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 12:05 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the accident in Surat. Fifteen people, including seven men, seven women and a one-year-old child, were killed after they were run over by a truck in Surat's Kosamba late Monday night, Usha Rada, District Superintendent of Police, Surat Rural said.Six people, who suffered injuries in the accident, have been hospitalised.The deceased were labourers hailing from Banswada district in Rajasthan. At the time of the incident, the people were sleeping on a footpath.

"A truck collided with a tractor loaded with sugarcane after which the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle and drove it over the pavement where the people were sleeping," CM Jadeja, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kamrej Division, Surat said. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured from CM Relief Fund.

"The tragedy in Surat, where labourers from Banswara have lost lives is heart wrenching. Rajasthan govt will be providing Rs 2 lakh compensation to family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured from CM Relief Fund," Gehlot tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the accident and also announced ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Surat. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured," PMO tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

