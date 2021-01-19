Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Fort shut for public till Jan 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive for bird flu

A sample of a dead crow from Red Fort has tested positive for bird flu and orders have been issued to restrict the entry of public into the monument, officials said on Tuesday.Around 15 crows were found dead in the premises of Red Fort a few days ago.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 14:11 IST
Red Fort shut for public till Jan 26 after sample of dead crow tests positive for bird flu
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

A sample of a dead crow from Red Fort has tested positive for bird flu and orders have been issued to restrict the entry of public into the monument, officials said on Tuesday.

Around 15 crows were found dead in the premises of Red Fort a few days ago. A sample from a dead bird was sent to a Jalandhar-based laboratory for testing, Rakesh Singh, the director of the Delhi government's animal husbandry department said. Entry of public into monument has been restricted till January 26 as a precautionary measure, he said.

On Saturday, samples from a dead owl in the Delhi zoo had tested positive for avian influenza.

Last week, the Delhi government had banned the sale of processed and packaged chicken brought from outside the city and ordered the closure of the Ghazipur poultry market in east Delhi for 10 days after samples taken from crows and ducks at parks and lakes in the national capital tested positive for avian influenza.

Municipal corporations of the city had also imposed a temporary ban on sale and storage of poultry or processed chicken meat in view of the bird flu situation here.

However, the ban was lifted on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Ghazipur, Asia's largest poultry market, tested negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

MoRTH receiving requests to notify rules of Motor Vehicles Act

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had been receiving requests from various quarters to notify rules under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to facilitate the movement of vehicles carrying goods and passengers between Ind...

Learnt a lesson from the series, never ever underestimate India: Langer

Outplayed by an inexperienced and injury-plagued India, a shocked Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said one massive lesson that he has learnt from the setback is to never ever, ever underestimate the really tough players from t...

BJP more dangerous than Maoists: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia.

BJP more dangerous than Maoists West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at rally in Purulia....

Tusshar Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah team up for whodunit 'Maarrich'

Tusshar Kapoor on Tuesday announced his next film Maarrich, which will also feature veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.Kapoor took to Instagram to share the announcement, posting two photos from the films set.In the first photo, the actor is se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021