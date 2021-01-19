Left Menu
Mumbai: Three people injured in fire at shop

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 15:32 IST
Mumbai: Three people injured in fire at shop
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at around 10:37 a.m. at a store located in New India Market at Khairani Road, near Rehmani Hotel in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai's Kurla.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Rajawadi Hospital the three injured persons, identified as Tilak Ramdas (17), Rafiq Ahmed (40) and Amit Kumar (38) are undergoing treatment. Fire tenders reached the spot and carried out firefighting operations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

