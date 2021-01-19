Mumbai: Three people injured in fire at shop

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in a shop in Mumbai on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at around 10:37 a.m. at a store located in New India Market at Khairani Road, near Rehmani Hotel in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai's Kurla.

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Rajawadi Hospital the three injured persons, identified as Tilak Ramdas (17), Rafiq Ahmed (40) and Amit Kumar (38) are undergoing treatment. Fire tenders reached the spot and carried out firefighting operations. (ANI)

