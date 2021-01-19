Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms

One farmer in Marsabit in northern Kenya tried to chase a swarm of locusts from his land by banging a stick against a jerry can, causing clouds of insects to swarm around him as they briefly flew off from his crops. "He was trying to chase them...

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 19-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 18:37 IST
Kenya braces for return of devastating locust swarms

Swarms of desert locusts have reappeared in East Africa to the dismay of farmers and villagers who witnessed them wreak havoc on their crops and pasture in previous years. Locust swarms first soared in number in late 2019, as a result of unusual weather patterns amplified by climate change. They dispersed eastwards from Yemen leaving Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia hardest hit.

"In Kenya, several immature swarms are arriving every day and spreading west throughout northern and central areas," the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in a statement. "Swarms have now been seen in seven counties ... compared to four last week. A few swarms are starting to mature."

News of the swarms has left people resorting to any measures they can to get rid of them. One farmer in Marsabit in northern Kenya tried to chase a swarm of locusts from his land by banging a stick against a jerry can, causing clouds of insects to swarm around him as they briefly flew off from his crops.

"He was trying to chase them... we helped him, but it was too much," Ilias Iman Abdulkadir, a senior project officer at Catholic Relief Services based in Marsabit, told Reuters. Abdulkadir said the situation was similar in the rest of Marsabit.

"The first wave just passed around the town, but this one actually came within the town, almost everyone came to see, people were very much scared," he said. The swarms are not limited to Kenya. Immature hoppers have also hatched in Ethiopia and Somalia.

"In the Horn of Africa, aerial and ground control operations continue against highly mobile swarms in Ethiopia and Kenya, and hopper bands and mature swarms in northern Somalia," FAO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

NCP chief, Maha CM to take part in protest against farm laws

Maharashtra Chief Minister UddhavThackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar will take part in aprotest to be staged here in support of the farmers agitatingagainst Centres three new farm laws on borders of New Delhi,state Minister Nawab Malik...

Kohli returns for England Test series along with Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma

Virat Kohli returned to lead India against England in the upcoming home Test series while the selectors also recalled all-rounder Hardik Pandya and pacer Ishant Sharma to bolster the squad, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.Kohli, who headed...

Shardul's partnership with Sundar turned out to be match-winning, says coach Dinesh Lad

Dinesh Lad, the coach of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, has said that Sharduls 123-run stand with Washington Sundar in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia turned out to be very crucial in the context of the series decid...

INCREDIBLE INDIA: Magnificent Pant powers team to series win after Gill-Pujara show

They say heroes are ordinary people doing extraordinary stuff. If one wanted to see a live demonstration of it, Gabba was the place to be where Australias cricketing pride and invincibility was torn to shreds by a bunch of Indian rookies wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021