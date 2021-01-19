PM to release Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries of housing scheme in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release financial assistance of around Rs 2,691 crore to 6.1 lakh beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh under Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) on Wednesday via video conferencing. The PMO said the assistance would include release of first installment to 5.30 lakh beneficiaries and second installment to 80 thousand beneficiaries. Modi has set a target of ''housing for all by 2022'', for which a flagship programme of PMAY-G was launched in November 2016.

So far, 1.26 crore houses have already been built across the country under the scheme, the PMO noted.

Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh (in plain areas) and Rs 1.30 lakh (in hilly states, Northeastern states, difficult areas, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Naxalism-affected areas among others).

