Waiting for international scheduled flights to resume, says Delhi Airport CEO

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Tuesday said he is eagerly waiting for the resumption of overseas scheduled flight operations which have been suspended for over nine months.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

By Ashoke Raj New Delhi, January 19, ANI: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Videh Kumar Jaipuriar on Tuesday said he is eagerly waiting for the resumption of overseas scheduled flight operations which have been suspended for over nine months.

In reply to a question from ANI, Jaipuriar said he expects resumption of scheduled flights. "We are eagerly awaiting for it as and when it happens. As regards Vande Bharat Bharat Mission operations, the overall traffic is 15-20 per cent compare to that of the previous year (pre-Covid times)," Jaipuriar said.

The Central government had suspended international scheduled flights operations in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) permitted Vande Bharat Mission flights from designated countries to India.

The government of India has an agreement with several countries which include Europe, the United States, and the Middle East under the Air Bubble agreement. The air bubble agreement is a kind of travel arrangement that allows citizens of selected countries to travel to other countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

