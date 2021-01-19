Malaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measures

Malaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measuresReuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:20 IST
Malaysia has filed a complaint against the European Union over its palm oil measures at the World Trade Organization, the WTO website showed on Tuesday. The complaint concerns measures by the EU and its member states France and Lithuania.
This is the second dispute complaint targeting the EU's palm oil-related measures following a similar request by Indonesia in December 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
