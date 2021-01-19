Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measures

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 19-01-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 22:20 IST
Malaysia initiates WTO dispute over EU palm oil measures

Malaysia has filed a complaint against the European Union over its palm oil measures at the World Trade Organization, the WTO website showed on Tuesday. The complaint concerns measures by the EU and its member states France and Lithuania.

This is the second dispute complaint targeting the EU's palm oil-related measures following a similar request by Indonesia in December 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Motors ties up with private lenders for commercial vehicles financing

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Centrica CFO Ford steps down after 7 months in charge

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Armie Hammer apologizes for referring woman as 'Miss Cayman' in leaked video

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer apologized to the Miss Cayman Island Universe Committee for referring to a scantily clad woman as Ms. Cayman in a leaked social media video. According to E News, the Call Me By Your Name actor is apologizing aft...

Delhi reports 231 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 231 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative number of reported cases in the national capital to 6,32,821. This is the ninth consecutive day since January 10 when new cases have been below 400.According t...

Trump's trial, Biden's Cabinet picks await Senate post-siege

President Donald Trumps last full day in office Tuesday is also senators first day back since the deadly Capitol siege, an unparalleled time of transition as the Senate presses ahead to his impeachment trial and starts confirmation hearings...

Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector dies by suicide after quarrel with lover

An Andhra Pradesh sub-inspector died by suicide on Sunday night after having a verbal brawl with a woman with whom he had a relationship. The deceased, Pilli Vijay Kumar was working as sub-inspector at Gudivada II town police station.Vijay ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021