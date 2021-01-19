Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan gives final approval to 2021 budget - finance ministry

Spending on the government would be reduced by 24%, Tuesday's statement said, while the tax base would be increased by 60%. The ministry also said that 54.1 billion Sudanese pounds - $983.63 million at the official rate - were set aside for expenditures and projects related to peace-building, including 13.3 billion Sudanese pounds for an annual fund agreed with the rebel groups last year.

Reuters | Updated: 19-01-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2021 23:33 IST
Sudan gives final approval to 2021 budget - finance ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A joint meeting of Sudan's ruling council and cabinet gave final approval to the country's 2021 budget on Tuesday, a finance ministry statement said.

The budget is the first to be passed since the removal of Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list and a peace deal involving some rebel groups last year. Sudan is going through a deepening economic crisis, with inflation in December at 269% and periodic shortages of fuel, bread, and electricity.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday the IMF was working "very intensively" with Sudan to build the preconditions for broad debt relief, a process made possible by the lifting of U.S. restrictions on aid. While the official rate for the Sudanese pound that is used to calculate the budget was 55 against the dollar, on the black market it weakened to 290 on Tuesday, down more than 10% since the start of the year.

Earlier this month, the ministry had said the budget allows for a deficit of 1.4%. Spending on the government would be reduced by 24%, Tuesday's statement said, while the tax base would be increased by 60%.

The ministry also said that 54.1 billion Sudanese pounds - $983.63 million at the official rate - were set aside for expenditures and projects related to peace-building, including 13.3 billion Sudanese pounds for an annual fund agreed with the rebel groups last year. Healthcare is due to receive 9% of the budget, the ministry had said earlier, while education is set to receive 12.5%, and defence 12.4%.

"The finance ministry will take full advantage of all the opportunities that have become available after the removal of Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terror, including renewed access to the global financial system expectations of foreign investment," finance minister Hiba Mohamed Ali said in the statement. ($1 = 55.0002 Sudanese pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important banks: RBI

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher ahead of Yellen speech; spotlight on earnings

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden's nominee for intel director says China growing authoritarian at home and assertive abroad

China is expanding its authoritarian approach at home, while it is being more assertive overseas, incoming US President Joe Bidens top spy pick, Avril Haines, told lawmakers on Tuesday, as Senators expressed concerns over the rising securit...

Cut in Canadian supplies of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will have considerable effect -official

Pfizer Inc told Canada on Tuesday it will receive no coronavirus vaccines starting the week of Jan. 25, a senior official said, indicating more pain for provinces already complaining about a shortage of supplies. Pfizer has already said it ...

Married woman living with another sans divorce not entitled for protection: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that a married woman living with another person without divorcing husband will not be entitled for protection from the court.Petitioners Asha Devi and Suraj Kumar had moved the court contending that they b...

France reports 23,608 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours

France reported 23,608 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up from 3,736 on Monday and from 19,752 last Tuesday while hospitalisations in intensive care units were also on the rise.Health ministry data also showed 656 people had died f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021