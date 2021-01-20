BRIEF-Trump Has Discussed Starting A New Party - WSJ

... ...
Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....
Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Bidens nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to act big on coronavirus relief spending, arguing that the economic benefits far outweigh the risks of a higher debt burden.In more th...
The objective of the incoming Biden Administration is to continue elevating the US defense partnership with India, the Defense Secretary nominee told lawmakers.If confirmed, my overarching objective for our defense relationship with India w...
Google has added the ability for Gmail users to resize the Chat and Rooms sections in the left-side navigation on the web version, making it easier for them to stay on top of their most important conversations and navigate to relevant chats...
Chinas capital Beijing said on Wednesday it will investigate all individuals who entered the city from abroad from Dec. 10 and shut down a subway station after reporting the biggest daily jump in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks....