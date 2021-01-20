Left Menu
Development News Edition

Open library, free language classes for farmers at Ghazipur border

A Delhi resident originally from Punjab, has come forward to help the farmers in utilising their free time in a productive manner, during their ongoing protest against the recently enacted farm laws at the Ghazipur border.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 13:54 IST
Open library, free language classes for farmers at Ghazipur border
Open library installed for farmers at Ghazipur border. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi resident originally from Punjab, has come forward to help the farmers in utilising their free time in a productive manner, during their ongoing protest against the recently enacted farm laws at the Ghazipur border. Talking about his motive behind installing the library, Balbir Singh said that farmers should read good literature in their spare time so that they get motivation and devote themselves to this fight for their struggles.

"The books available in the library include biographies of Guru Saheb and other famous scholars. The stories of their prosperity will inspire the farmers. This is why we have set up this library", said Singh. The library was opened on Tuesday, the 55th day of the protest.

"The names and mobile numbers of people who come to borow books are noted. The books borrowed are usually returned within 4 days, with no instances of being misplaced," Singh added, while speaking about the makeshift library. Manisha Singh Chahal, who had come from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad to support the farmers' movement, while getting books issued from the library, appreciated the concept.

"The library started in Ghazipur is a good idea. Usually when a movement like this happens, people from adjoining areas take advantage of the situation and start selling commodities at hiked prices. But here, books in many different languages are available for free, to help farmers enhance their knowledge," Chahal said. Apart from the library, language classes for Punjabi have also been made available free of charge between 3 and 5 pm.

The tenth round of talks between the Central government and farmers' representatives over the contentious agricultural laws is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhavan at 2 pm today. Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

New books to tell classic children's stories

From Rudyard Kipling to O Henry and from RK Narayan to Enid Blyton, publishing house Hachette India is out with two grand volumes filled with some of the greatest stories ever written for younger and older children.The books, 100 Greatest S...

JAGSOM Bangalore, formerly IFIM B-school, completes 100% Final Placement 2021; Avg Salary up by 12% to Rs.10.21 LPA

- The highest salary package offered at JAGSOM is Rs. 16 LPA and the average salary stood at Rs. 10.21 LPA. More than 70 recruiters, including New Age Companies, participated in the placement process making offers to graduating studentsBANG...

Two criminals arrested after gunfight with police in Greater Noida

Two suspected criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Greater Noida in which one of them got injured, officials said on Wednesday.The duo was on a motorcycle when they were intercepted at a police check-post near Ek Murti Chowk ...

PM releases Rs 2,691 crore for PMAY-G beneficiaries, slams previous govts for their policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lashed out at previous governments, saying the poor had to the bear the brunt of their wrong policies and intentions. He also said that the poor people never believed in the past that the government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021