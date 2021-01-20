Left Menu
Development News Edition

Member of Danapur Court staff shot dead in Patna

A member of staff at Danapur Court was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Naubatpur, Patna.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:02 IST
Member of Danapur Court staff shot dead in Patna
Police at the crime scene.. Image Credit: ANI

A member of staff at Danapur Court was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne criminals in Naubatpur, Patna.

"Initial findings suggest that a dispute over land led to this incident. The wife and the daughter of the deceased have so far named three accused. We are trying to verify their claim," said Manish Kumar, Sub-Division Police Officer, Phulwari Sharif.

"Looking at the injuries, it seems as if two shots were fired. We will make the arrests once we get to the bottom of this case," added Kumar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Britain helps Kenya prepare for roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine

Britain said on Wednesday it was helping Kenya prepare to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Astrazeneca and Oxford University, as African nations race to ensure their populations are inoculated. The East African nation has ordered ...

Third Portuguese minister hit by coronavirus in a week

Portuguese Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, his office reported late on Tuesday, the third cabinet member to be diagnosed with the virus in a week. He had already been in quaranti...

Sebi asks Schneider Electric to list on national bourse or give exit option to shareholders

Market regulator Sebi has asked Schneider Electric President Systems to either list on a stock exchange having nationwide terminals within six months or provide exit to its investors under the delisting norms.Sebi said that if the company o...

Online Video Editor InVideo Collaborates with iStock, Improves Editing Experience

Delhi, IndiaNewsVoirPopular online video editing platform InVideo has announced its collaboration with iStock, a leading global source of visual content, to enable access to their world-leading library of images and video clips seamlessly w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021