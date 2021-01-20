RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.

This incident happened when they were on the way to Delhi and a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll.

"They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through but two-three vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised the toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax," said Jawed, toll manager. (ANI)

