RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters misbehave with Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza employees

A group of people, allegedly the supporters of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) MP Hanuman Beniwal, on Tuesday misbehaved with employees of Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza and vandalised a toll booth.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-01-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 15:38 IST
RLP MP Hanuman Beniwal's supporters vandalised Shahjahanpur Toll Plaza (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

This incident happened when they were on the way to Delhi and a boom barrier blocked their way while they were crossing the toll.

"They were going towards Delhi. Upon being told that it is Hanuman Beniwal, employees let him through but two-three vehicles were tailing him. So, Beniwal and his supporters vandalised the toll and threatened them. They did not even pay the toll tax," said Jawed, toll manager. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

