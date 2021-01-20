Minority Affairs to hold 24th Hunar Haat in Lucknow from 22 Jan to 4 Feb

Taking forward its spectacular journey to provide market and opportunities to indigenous products of artisans and craftsmen, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising the 24th "Hunar Haat" at Avadh Shilpgram, Lucknow (UP) from 22nd January to 04th February 2021 with the theme of "Vocal for Local". Artisans and craftsmen from 31 States/UTs of the country are participating.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath will formally inaugurate the "Hunar Haat" on 23rd January 2021.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi; Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya and Shri Dinesh Sharma; Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Shri V K Saxena; UP Finance Minister Shri Suresh Khanna; Khadi and Village Industries and MSME Minister Shri Sidharth Nath Singh; Urban Development Minister Shri Ashutosh Tandon; Civil Aviation and Minority Welfare Minister Shri Nand Gopal Gupta "Nandi"; Law and Justice Minister Shri Brajesh Pathak; Women and Child Welfare Minister Smt Swati Singh; Jal Shakti MoS Shri Baldev Singh Aulakh and Muslim Waqf, Haj MoS Shri Mohsin Raza will also grace the occasion.

Artisans and craftsmen from 31 States and UTs are participating in the "Hunar Haat" at Lucknow. About 500 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu-Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal etc have come at "Hunar Haat" in Lucknow for display and sale of their exquisite handmade products.

Indigenous products like Ajrakh, Applique, Art Metal Ware, Bagh Print, Batik, Banarsi Saree, Bandhej, Bastar Art & Herbal products, Block Print, Brass Metal Bangles, Cane & Bamboo products, Canvas Painting, Chikankari, Copper Bell, Dry Flowers, Handloom Textile, Kalamkari, Mangalgiri, Kota Silk, Lac Bangles, Leather products, Pashmina Shawls, Rampuri Violin, wooden and iron toys, Kantha Embroidery, Brass products, crystal glass items, Sandalwood products etc are available at "Hunar Haat" in Lucknow.

The people will enjoy traditional delicacies from different parts of the country at "Hunar Haat" in Lucknow. Besides, renowned artists of the country will perform cultural events on the theme of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" every day in the evening at "Hunar Haat". Renowned artists such as Shri Kailash Kher, Shri Vinod Rathore, Ms Shibani Kashyap, Shri Bhupendra Bhuppi, Mirza Sisters, Shri Prem Bhatia, Ms Rekha Raj, Hamsar Hayat Group, Shri Mukesh Pancholi will enthral the audience with their performance at "Hunar Haat" in Lucknow.

"Hunar Haat" at Lucknow is also available at virtual and online platform http://hunarhaat.org . People of the country and abroad are able to buy "Hunar Haat" products digital and online also.

"Hunar Haat" has proved to be immensely beneficial and encouraging for artisans and craftsmen as lakhs of people visit the "Hunar Haat" and purchase indigenous handmade products of artisans on large scale. More than 5 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities in the last about 5 years through "Hunar Haat".

In the coming days, "Hunar Haat" will be organised at Mysore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Ranchi, Kota, Surat/Ahmedabad, Kochi, Puducherry and other places.

