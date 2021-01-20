Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh co-chairs 5th India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue

 During their virtual interaction, both Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of ongoing defence cooperation engagements between the two countries despite limitations imposed by ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 17:47 IST
Rajnath Singh co-chairs 5th India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue
 The Ministers witnessed the signing of the Implementing Agreement on Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation signed between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy.  Image Credit: ANI

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh co-chaired the 5th India-Singapore Defence Ministers Dialogue along with Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, the Republic of Singapore on 20 January 2021. During their virtual interaction, both Ministers expressed satisfaction at the progress of ongoing defence cooperation engagements between the two countries despite limitations imposed by ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

During the virtual interaction, Raksha Mantri conveyed his compliments on the effectiveness of pandemic mitigation measures implemented in Singapore and the contribution of Singapore Armed Forces in restricting the spread of COVID-19. He also highlighted the role of our Armed Forces in combating COVID-19 and various missions undertaken to assist in the repatriation of Indians stranded overseas. Dr Ng Eng Hen, Minister for Defence, Singapore, reciprocated the compliments and exchanged views on the role of Armed Forces in the whole of Government's approach towards control of the pandemic.

Both Ministers also expressed satisfaction at the growing defence ties between the two countries. Both sides reviewed the progress of various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives being pursued over the last year and expressed commitment to further elevate the scale of engagements between the Armed Forces as well as in areas of defence technology and industry. During the dialogue, both Ministers discussed new areas of potential cooperation and articulated their vision in this direction. The Ministers witnessed the signing of the Implementing Agreement on Submarine Rescue Support and Cooperation signed between the Indian Navy and Republic of Singapore Navy.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

UN has not been effective in preventing pandemics: Rajasthan Governor

The Family Man Season 2 gets new teaser, Manoj Bajpayee in a severe action mode

U.S. Senator Hawley finds new publisher after Capitol attack backlash

Shell India starts LNG truck-loading unit at Hazira

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha orders to reduce private school fees

In a major relief to the students and their parents, the Odisha Government on Wednesday ordered the private schools to implement the school fees waiver for the period of COVID-19 lockdown. School Mass Education Department had issued an off...

Over 2.23 lakh youth applied for various posts advertised by JKSSB

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board JKSSB has received over 2.23 lakh online applications for various categories of posts in government departments in the union territory, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday.The JKSSB has r...

Former Arunachal Governor Mata Prasad passes away

Former Arunachal Pradesh Governor and senior Congress leader Mata Prasad died at a hospital here following a multi-organ failure, an official said on Wednesday.The 95-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital late on Tuesday night and br...

IPL 2021: Samson named RR captain, Smith released ahead of mini-auction

Rajasthan Royals have named Sanju Samson as their captain for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League IPL after releasing last edition skipper Steve Smith from the squad on Wednesday. The side has retained 17 players which includes a g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021