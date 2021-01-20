Left Menu
Films Division pays tribute to animation filmmaker Pramod Pati

The films will be streamed on Films Division Website and YouTube channel throughout the day. 

20-01-2021
Image Credit: ANI

Films Division is paying tribute to well-known documentary and animation filmmaker Pramod Pati (15th January 1932 – 20 January 1975) on 20th January 2021 by screening his select films and an oral history film on the filmmaker who is known as the 'Father of Indian New Wave Cinema'. The films will be streamed on Films Division Website and YouTube channel throughout the day.

In the documentary Abid (5 Mins/Music/ Col /1972), Abid's art is presented in pop style. Claxplosion (2 Mins/Music / B&W / 1968) is an experimental quickie on family planning and Trip (5 Mins / Music/ B&W/ 1970) depicts the transitions in life. Explorer (7 Mins / Music/ B&W / 1968) is on the theme – Mission of Youth and Oral History of Pramod Pati -3 (90 Mins/Hindi & English/ Col/2017/Santosh Gour) is part of the FD's exhaustive coverage on the life and works of the filmmaker known for his unique experimentations in film making.

